Calgary police shut down northwest drug house

Calgary police said they’ve shut down a “known drug house” in the city’s northwest.

According to a release, police had been called to the Edgemont home located in the 200 block of Edgepark Way NW, nearly 40 times between December of 2016 and May of 2017.

“The property had been rented to an individual who then subleased rooms within the home to individuals,” said Const. Benazir Bawal, Community Resource Officer for the area.

“There was significant drug activity within the home that led to a number of reports from community members.”

Police said three fentanyl overdoses occurred at the home between December 2016 and May 2017, culminating in one fatal suspected fentanyl overdose at the end of May.

“With cooperation from the property owner, the subleases were terminated and all individuals were lawfully evicted on June 2, 2017,” said Bawal.

“Community members played an active role in advising police of their concerns related to the property. We would also recommend landlords periodically check on their property to ensure they don’t find themselves in similar situations.”