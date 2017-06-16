Calgary's latest Stampede Lottery house towers over the original bungalow

It's 1958 and the Calgary Stampede is unveiling an exhibition first: a giveaway home.

According to the archived Calgary Herald it was a brightly-coloured, elegantly-furnished abode valued at $44,000, with the fee to move it to one of the city's newest subdivisions.

This year's Stampede Rotary Dream Home is a far cry from the bungalow raffled away some 58 years ago – which in today's dollars would come to $380,000.

Lynn Grant, chair of the Stampede Lotteries committee said this is the first year they're adding a basement to the mix.

"We didn't build that on site, they wouldn't let us dig a hole in the parking lot," Grant said.

He noted that it's a goal to get the dream home to a cool $1 million, which is easier said than done.

"We're going to have to probably go into an estate area to get the bigger lots, that's when our price will definitely go over a million," Grant said. "Maybe next year."

At the time in 1958, the chairman of the special projects committee, Merv Dutton said the home would make a Calgary family "very happy." But the white picket fence idea of the draw's winners didn't quite pan out that way.

Alan Zakrison, the man behind Old Calgary Sidewalk Stamp page, saw a picture of the little bungalow on Facebook and decided to investigate.

The winners were a couple with a picture-perfect family, but retired and already all with homes of their own. In an article that appeared in the Albertan, Mrs. Gladys Bennett, who was 64-years old at the time, said it was her woman's intuition to enter the draw. She'd only ever won the odd cake at a a charity bazaar and both she and her husband were so taken aback by the win that they thought it was a practical joke.

The Bennetts never lived in the home, they didn't want to uproot their lives and she felt the home may have been too small for her son to move into with his growing family.

The two-bedroom bungalow, complete with a double garage, still sits in the Calgary community of Mayfair. But it's no longer white and turquoise as the papers of the time suggested – it's seen a few coats of paint and an upgrade or two since.