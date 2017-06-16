'Safe for kids': Calgary Transit aims to quell fears of parents
Calgary Transit to release safety resource guide for parents and children prior to fall
Calgary Transit wants parents to know their service is safe for kids.
This week Metro reported about parents of Calgary Board of Education students who were concerned for their young children’s’ safety after being moved off yellow school buses and onto city transit next school year.
The decision prompted a protest outside CBE headquarters on Tuesday.
“We’re not going to take this decision as is,” said protest organizer Kamal Dhingra on Tuesday. “We’re going to fight back until there is a safer option for our kids.”
Insp. Brian Whitelaw, Calgary Transit’s Coordinator of Public Safety, told Metro on Thursday that there aren’t any incidents of note involving children traveling alone on Calgary Transit, and they'll take the lead in increasing awareness of safety features parents and kids can use.
“All parents can probably appreciate that there's a lot of independence placed on the child in these circumstances, but there are many things that we have in place as safeguards,” he said.
Whitelaw recommends that parents practice the route with their children in advance, and to use the buddy system when possible.
“Just make sure there's a good orientation and awareness of the system,” he said.
Whitelaw said Calgary Transit also intends, prior to the start of the new school year, to release directed safety information for parents and their children in terms of using some of the technologies in the system including help buttons and help phones.
If a child needs to use one of these features, Whitelaw said staff or a peace officer will meet them on the platform to help them.
Further, Whitelaw said it’s important kids using transit know which individuals can help them, including bus drivers, peace officers, police and transit employees.
“If a child needs help they can approach a safe adult and we’ll make sure to get them back on the right track,” he said.
