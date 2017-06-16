CBE trustee candidate refuses to cooperate over Twitter account shut down

Despite continued pressure for a Calgary Board of Education trustee candidate to re-open her personal Twitter account to prove allegations of implied threats against herself and her children, there has been no cooperation.

On May 25, Bianca Smetacek announced her plans to run for CBE trustee in Wards 5 and 10 as a part of the four-woman Students Count slate.

On May 26, Smetacek shut down her personal Twitter account—causing some Twitter users to question her motive – citing screenshots of past tweets they found concerning, and they believe she wanted to hide.

Metro reported in May that Smetacek, through fellow Students Count trustee candidate Lisa Davis, said implied threats and personal information about her children prompted the shutdown and claimed that many screenshots of Smetacek’s tweets had been “doctored.”

On Tuesday, Metro confronted Smetacek at a protest outside CBE headquarters and questioned her about her refusal to cooperate or re-open her account.

“I got some terrible Twitter messages,” she said.

Metro responded: “People have said you also sent terrible Twitter messages.”

“It’s a personal account I don’t need to open it to prove anything to anyone,” she replied.

Numerous screenshots shared with Metro showed an alleged pattern of questionable online behaviour towards those who challenged her on Twitter. Without Smetacek’s cooperation we’re unable to verify with absolute certainty the content of those tweets.

Smetacek also said she’d be taking the issue of implied threats to police.