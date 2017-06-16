Calgary Fire Department cleaning up unknown substance in Bow River

The Calgary Fire Department is investigating an unknown substance in the Bow River and the Western Irrigation Canal.

According to the CFD, crews were called to the Bow River near Harvie Passage to investigate the substance around 6:20 a.m.

The CFD said Hazardous Material, Aquatic teams and fire crews are on site, along with other City of Calgary business units and provincial agencies.

The exact nature and cause of the substance hasn’t yet been determined however early analysis indicates it’s some type of oil, said the CFD.

Clean-up is currently underway with booms in place at the outflow of the Western Irrigation Canal. The substance has been contained to an eddy of the Bow River with some release down the Western Irrigation Canal.

The Calgary Fire Department continues to investigate and work to identify the substance and resolve the issue while ensuring minimal impact to the environment.

According to CFD there is no immediate public hazard however they’re asking that the public avoid the area to allow crews and other agencies to continue to work.