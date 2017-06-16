Police seek person of interest in Shawnessy bank robbery
The man is believed to be between 55 and 60 years old
Police are asking for the help of Calgarians in locating person of interest in relation of a southeast bank robbery.
According to police, around 1:30 p.m. on April 1, a man entered a bank in the 100 block of Shawville Blvd. SE. The man approached the teller and told them he was armed and demanded money. He then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
Police said no one was injured and there was no property damage.
The suspect is described as 55 to 60 years old, with a medium build, grey hair and a beard. He was wearing a denim jacket, red baseball cap and jeans.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the man is asked to contact the CPS Robbery Team at 403-428-8787 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
