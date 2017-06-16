Father's Day Sporting Life 10K benefits Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta

More than 1,000 Calgarians are pounding the pavement tomorrow to raise money for the Kids Cancer Care Foundation’s kids camp fund.

The inaugural Calgary Sporting Life 10K will see runners make their way from 17 Avenue downtown via Bow Trail and 9 Avenue before finishing at Olympic Plaza Saturday morning.

Jean Paul Corbeil, director of marketing for Sporting Life, said they’ve put on a 10K run in Toronto since 2003, and in more recent years in Ottawa, but this is the first time the run will be in Calgary.

“There is a lot of runs in Calgary so to even have 1,000 people remotely interested in a run they’ve never heard of is pretty awesome,” he said. “I think we’re set to raise more than $50,000.”

Corbeil said they’ve raised more than $17 million dollars with all the runs, and hope to make the one in Calgary an annual event.

Megan Gough, marketing and communications coordinator for the Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta, said the money raised will help send 800 Alberta kids who are going through cancer treatment, have survived cancer or are a sibling of someone who was diagnosed with cancer to Camp Kindle.

“It costs $1,500 to send each kid to camp for a week so every dollar is going towards making sure each kid gets a reprieve from treatment, their siblings get a reprieve and their parents too, because when there is a cancer diagnosis it affects the whole family,” she said.

Gough said the special thing about Camp Kindle is that kids who still need treatment like chemotherapy or have post-treatment needs can still attend camp because of an on site clinic called the Re-Kindle Clinic.

“Our councilors are specially trained to deal with after-treatment care and kids who are on diagnosis,” she said.

Gough said the camp makes sure that every kid gets that “normal kid experience” while they’re at Camp Kindle.

“If they’ve lost a limb or anything like that they’re in a safe environment where we make sure that they can participate in the zip-line and all the activities we have at camp,” she said.

Gough said they’re honoured that Sporting Life and Run Calgary chose Kids Cancer Care as their beneficiary.