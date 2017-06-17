Calgary police say reports of shooting at city's airport were unfounded

Calgary police say reports of a shooting at Calgary International Airport have proven to be unfounded.

Passengers, guests and workers at the airport spent several minutes in hiding on Friday after word spread of an active shooter in one of the facility's terminals.

Calgary police were called to the scene at about 5 p.m. and scoured the building before determining it was a hoax.

Police issued a tweet saying there were no public safety concerns.

Officials with the Calgary Airport Authority confirm notifications were sent to staff during the investigation and workers assisted passengers in moving throughout the building.

Contrary to social media accounts of the event, the Calgary Airport Authority said there were no announcements broadcast through the public address system and the terminals were not evacuated.

Several flights were delayed as a result of the police investigation.