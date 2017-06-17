Unknown substance spills into Calgary river, city says it's contained
CALGARY — The Calgary fire department continues to investigate the spill of an unknown substance into the Bow River.
Hazardous materials crews, along with aquatic teams, were called to the scene on Friday.
The city said the "oil-like" substance was contained though booms remained in place on the Western Irrigation Can
al and on a storm water outflow on the Bow River.
Officials were to monitor the site over the coming days and any additional residue will be removed.
The origin of the spill remains under investigation.
A boating advisory issued in early June, requesting that members of the public stay off the river, is still in effect.
