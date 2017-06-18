How a Calgary woman brought down the CanadaCreep account

A Calgary woman who sparked en-masse reporting of the voyeuristic CanadaCreep Twitter account to authorities said she was disgusted to hear the suspect in the case faces additional charges related to child pornography.

Jeffrey Robert Williamson, 42, is accused of filming women without their knowledge and posting the images online under the Twitter handle ‘CanadaCreep.’

He was charged last week with three counts each of voyeurism and publication of voyeuristic recordings in relation to three alleged incidents and later released on bail, but freedom would be short-lived.

Calgary police announced Williams was rearrested on Friday and charged Saturday with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography, apparently discovered in ‘multiple terabytes’ of data seized from his home during the initial arrest.

“I was really disgusted … but then I was a little bit happy, it was a relief,” Calgary Twitter user Jessica Phillips said of the additional charges.

She brought the account to the attention of popular Calgary social media figure @Crackmacs last week.

“I was just hoping I could alert people about what he was doing … I asked people to report it and just get the word out,” Phillips told Metro.

Crackmacs urged their followers to report the self-titled creep to Calgary police and just one day later, the account – which had more than 17,000 followers – was shut down and police announced the initial voyeurism charges.

“We’re not vigilantes or anything – we saw an opportunity to do something good and we took it,” said a person behind the Crackmacs account who did not wish to be named.

“It’s been pretty crazy – we’ve been involved in news stories before, but nothing like this. I would hope anybody in our situation would do the same thing.”

They said people immediately began combing through the images posted to CanadaCreep and found potential images of the suspect, which were sent to police.

“It was Calgarians who did this, we were just a small part of it,” Crackmacs said. “If you see something that looks bad, looks wrong – report it, look into it – don’t just ignore it.”

Phillips said she was ‘just relieved’ to know her actions may have led to a voyeur being taken off the street.

“No matter how insignificant you think your account is, or how small you think your reach is, a few people really can make a difference,” she said.

Calgary police said the investigation is in its early stages and they won’t be commenting further.