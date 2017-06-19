Calgary 2026 Winter Olympic Games would require $2.4B: Report

If Calgary wants to host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games it's going to cost more than a pretty penny, according to a Calgary Bid Exploration Committee report.

The report, which was to be delivered to Calgary city council Monday, shows the estimated total cost to host the Winter Olympics is $4.6 billion – and the city's going to need to come up with $2.4 billion in funding to pull it off.

Revenues of $2.2 billion are expected to offset some of the overall hosting costs.



But there's a silver lining; in usng some of the city's legacy facilities with some upgrades, Calgary could save a lot of cash as a host.