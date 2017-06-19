News / Calgary

Calgary 2026 Winter Olympic Games would require $2.4B: Report

The Calgary Bid Exploration Committee believes the city can re-use existing venues to save some cash as a host city

Calgary would have to find billions of dollars in funding to go forward with the Winter Olympics in 2026.

If Calgary wants to host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games it's going to cost more than a pretty penny, according to a Calgary Bid Exploration Committee report.

The report, which was to be delivered to Calgary city council Monday, shows the estimated total cost to host the Winter Olympics is $4.6 billion – and the city's going to need to come up with $2.4 billion in funding to pull it off. 

Revenues of $2.2 billion are expected to offset some of the overall hosting costs.

But there's a silver lining; in usng some of the city's legacy facilities with some upgrades, Calgary could save a lot of cash as a host.

“I'm confident when I say that the Board and staff at CBEC have diligently reviewed all aspects of bidding and hosting a prospective 2026 Games, and the numbers we are sharing today accurately represent the current situation,” said Rick Hanson, CBEC Chair in a prepared release.

