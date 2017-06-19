Humane society says Calgary cat breeder fined $5,000 in hoarding case

CALGARY — The Calgary Humane Society says a local cat breeder has been fined $5,000 after 89 animals in poor health needed to be removed from a home.

The agency says Ruth Sogz is also prohibited from owning cats beyond two that have been fixed so they can no longer breed.

Sogz pleaded guilty to charges under the Animal Protection Act last week.

Animal welfare officers were called to a home in a neighbourhood west of downtown in April 2016.

Senior manager of investigation Brad Nichols says officers found many Maine coon cats with severe respiratory conditions because of the amount of urine and feces that had built up.