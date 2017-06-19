Pilot taken to Calgary hospital after crash near Olds

A pilot was taken to hospital after his plane crashed just after takeoff at the Didsbury/Olds airport Monday.

RCMP and EMS responded around 10:40 a.m. When they arrived, the lone male pilot was already outside the plane and treated on scene before being taken to hospital in Calgary for further assessment

Cpl. Michael Black with the Olds RCMP detachment said the plane appeared to be a kit plane, done in the style of a Second World War Spitfire.

“It’s definitely not flyable now,” he said. “There’s parts on the runway.”

RCMP say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.