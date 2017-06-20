Alberta post-secondary mental health gets $25.8M boost

After years of questions and lack of clarity, Alberta post-secondary students will have stable mental health funding for three more years.

The previous government launched the first mental health fund, but cash from the allocated money was running out. There was no clear path to continue funding students and post-secondary institutions that sorely needed to keep up with growing demand.

According to the 2016 National College Health Assessment survey cited by the Alberta government, of 10 post-secondary institutions in the province, more than 90 per cent of Alberta's students reported feeling overwhelmed and 13 per cent seriously considered suicide.

The funding will give students access to 24-hour phone and online counselling supports.

Minister of Advanced Education Marlin Schmidt said this fund will allow year-long supports, unlike the previous funding, which cut off at the end of the traditional school year.

"Creating healthy campuses and promoting positive mental health at Alberta’s post-secondary institutions better prepares students to deal with everyday stresses, sets students up for future success, and builds a more resilient community," Schmidt said in a prepared release.