Albertans place highest value on their homes: Allstate Canada

A new poll shows that 27 per cent of Albertans aren’t currently saving their dollars and cents up for anything—a figure higher than any other province.

The poll asked Canadians to evaluate the importance of their possessions and found that nearly 9-in-10 Canadians (or 88 per cent) considered their home to be important.

The poll also found that 14 per cent of Albertans indicated they’re saving up for a home, while 27 per cent aren’t saving for anything.

Further, Allstate found that Alberta was above the national average of 88 per cent with 90 per cent of GenXers and 93 per cent of baby boomers placing a higher value on their home.

Albertans are also less likely to value their family keepsakes and heirlooms when compared to the rest of the country, with only 70 per cent—eight points below the national average— saying these items are important to them.