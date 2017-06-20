News / Calgary

Boating advisory lifted on the Bow River

Calgary Fire Department says its now safe to float your boat, but still be cautious on the water

The spring runoff is slowing down, meaning its safe to take your boat out on the water again on the Bow River.

Break out your paddles. The Calgary Fire Department says its boating advisory is now lifted.

The warning was put in place on June 1 when flow in the river exceeded 280 cubic metres per second.

“At this level, people can resume normal activities on the river,” said fire department public information officer Carol Henke.

Even thought the advisory is lifted, Henke says people still need to use caution on the river.

“Be prepared for anything on the water,” she said. “Always be alert, wear a life jacket and don’t venture out on the river if you’re intoxicated.”

You can find information about water safety and bylaws on calgary.ca/watersafety and monitor flow levels at rivers.alberta.ca.

