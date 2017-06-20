Bus and tanker collide east of Calgary

Strathmore RCMP say there was a serious collision at the intersection of Glenmore Trail and Highway 791 after a tanker truck and a private bus collided.

The intersection was impassable at the time, and police advised it could take several hours to complete their investigation and clear the roadway.



Two adult passengers of the bus were treated for serious injuries. One was taken to hospital by ambulance, while a second was taken by STARS air ambulance.