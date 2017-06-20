Calgary's Greta Marofke now fighting lung cancer

Three-year-old Greta Marofke has had another setback in her fight against cancer.

The Calgary girl was battling a rare form of liver cancer called hepatoblastoma and she received a liver transplant in Cincinnati in early May.

Although she's now bouncing back from that procedure, her mom, Lindsey Marofke, told Metro that doctors have found cancerous spots on her lungs.

“This oncologist here – he doesn’t sugar coat things, and he doesn’t beat around the bush,” said Lindsey. “His words to us were, ‘It took a miracle to get us here and we need another one.'”

The family and doctors have not given up hope yet. She said the doctors have recommended at new drug – not a form of chemotherapy – that could help.

“It’s a drug that the oncologist here in Cincinnati has had some success with stopping the growth of these types of tumours in the lungs,” she said.

Lindsey said the drug is available in Canada and they have made arrangements to fly home and receive the treatment there. If this drug treatment is successful in stopping the growth, doctors have a plan to surgically treat the lung cancer.

Lindsey said that treatment will have to be done in the US, and will no doubt add to their already staggering hospital bill. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $307,000 to date.

“They have a new technology here that helps them find these kinds of tumours and get all the little ones out,“ she said.

She said Greta is doing extremely well in recovering from her liver transplant, and is in good spirits.