Calgary public school board puts dwindling math scores under microscope

Calgary Board of Education trustees unanimously agree there’s a concern with the overall student results in mathematics.

Trina Hurdman, vice-chair of the board, brought forward a motion at Tuesday’s board meeting to officially hone in on troubling math scores. A similar motion Hurdman brought forward last year was defeated.

“Mathematics is something I think everyone recognizes as foundational,” she said.

“Numeracy along with literacy is something everyone needs to have the foundation necessary to prepare for life.”

Hurdman said earlier this week the 2015 Trends in International Math and Science Study (TIMMS) were released. TIMMS focuses solely on Grade 4 results and no other grades were included.

Hurdman said the Alberta results weren’t up to snuff.

“We’re the largest board in the province so I think we need to dig a little deeper into that,” she said.

Hurdman said when looking specifically at CBE math results, they see that math 30-1 results are trending downward at both the acceptable level and standard of excellence.

Further, she said CBE administration has also identified Grade 9 math results as an area of concern. Hurdman said she’s also alarmed by junior high math results in the CBE that sees only 85.3 per cent of students achieving success in mathematics.

“If we look at all of our report cards math is the lowest of all our subject areas,” she said. “And for the last few years math has been the lowest amongst all the nine subject areas, so I think it falls on us to identify it as an area of concern.”

Hurdman said the motion supports the CBE’s three-year plan, which includes a math strategy. Administration will address the concern with math scores when that strategy is rolled out this fall.



Trustee Amber Stewart said there’s good evidence to support that this is not solely a CBE concern, but a provincial concern and she would like to see the issue discussed at a higher order of government.

However, Stewart said she recognizes the CBE board has no control over that.

“The CBE is our responsibility so I think it’s great we are looking to support our system to address the concerns raised and the reasons as to why we might be seeing those slopes,” she said.

Following the vote, Hurdman said she was surprised to see the motion pass unanimously this year, when it failed to do so the year before.

“I think concerns in the general public around math have been continuously more vocal year after year,” she said.

“I do believe as representatives of the public we hear those concerns and we want to address them.”

Lisa Davis, a CBE trustee candidate running for Wards 6 and 7, and founder of parent education advocacy group Kids Come First, said it’s only due to public parental pressure and media reports indicating that the CBE is falling behind Calgary Catholic School District that the board is addressing this issue now.