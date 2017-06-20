New Kensington Legion to be a community focal point

Afghanistan war veteran Mark Fuchko isn’t a member of the legion, but he’s warming up to the idea.



Fuchko lost both his legs on his second tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2008. He said he never really felt all that welcome in traditional Royal Canadian Legions due to the generational gap.

“It feels like an anachronism of days gone by,” he said. “I can reach out on social media to my friends who live in different cities. So the need for a brick and mortar gathering place just isn’t for us.”



But Fuchko says the new Kensington Legion, which opened Tuesday, is different.

“I’m really impressed with what I see here. A really welcoming atmosphere and a total different change from what I’ve seen in any legion, really.”

Mark Marham, dominion treasurer and chair of the business committee said the Kensington Legion has changed the way it looks at its operations, in hopes of remaining sustainable and of drawing in younger people and new veterans.

The $18-million four-storey facility was built by Truman development. The legion signed deal giving up two thirds of the land they owned on Kensington Road, in exchange for the building.

Marham said there will now be three revenue streams. The ground floor will feature the 1918 Tap and Table restaurant. Run by the legion, it will be open to the general public as of Friday serving up high-end dishes.

The second floor will be the members’ lounge, while the third and fourth floors will be leased office space.