Calgary police seek identity of man suspected in 3 downtown assaults

Three separate and “seemingly unconnected and unprovoked” attacks on men in downtown Calgary since Saturday have the Calgary Police Service looking for answers—and the help of Calgarians to identify the suspect.

According to police, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, it was reported that a man was hit over the back of the head with an unknown object while in the 700 block of 8 Street SW.

The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Then, just after midnight on Monday, a man was using a payphone at the Safeway in the 800 block of 11 Avenue SW when he was struck in the back of the head with a piece of concrete.

This victim was also taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but has also been upgraded to stable condition.

According to the CPS, the latest incident happened early Tuesday. Police said around 4 a.m. Tuesday two officers were patrolling downtown when they discovered an unconscious man near the intersection of 8 Avenue and 9 Street SW.

The man was found in serious medical distress and it’s believed he too was hit over the back of the head with a hard object. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are now seeking assistance from the public to identify a man they believe may have been involved in all three incidents.

The man police are looking to identify is described as a black male and was seen at one scene wearing a white T-shirt over a dark coloured hoodie, tan pants and dark coloured shoes with white soles.

The three victims are not believed to be connected to one another, however, police said it’s not yet known what prior involvement—if any—they might have had with the suspect prior to these assaults.

In one case, a victim was attacked while standing with three other individuals.