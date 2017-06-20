Trial begins for man accused of killing wife and her friend in Calgary

CALGARY — The trial of a man accused of killing his estranged wife and her friend has been told the couple had split up but she had gone to their home to get her belongings when they were attacked.

Hari Pal, 55, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Sanjula Devi and Fahmida Velji-Visram.

The women were stabbed to death in Calgary on May 4, 2014.

Pal was found fit to stand trial but told the judge on the first day of proceedings Monday that he didn't know what his plea was, prompting the judge to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf.

During the Crown's opening statement, court head that Pal first stabbed his wife's friend, and then Devi.

A third woman, who lived upstairs, was also attacked, while a young girl living in the home fled as the attacks began.

The Crown said Pal left the scene but was found a short time later with injuries he sustained after he ingested some kind of liquid.