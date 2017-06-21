2017 Stampede Lottery Dream Home will be the biggest yet

The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth is still a few weeks away, but the lottery loot has already landed on the grounds.

Calgary Stampede Lotteries unveiled their 2017 Rotary Dream Home on Wednesday morning, flanked by GMC trucks, a convertible and a Harley-Davidson. In total, the prizes are valued at more than $1.5 million – with the house alone coming in at $938,375.

The 3,250 square-foot dream home, designed by Homes by Avi, is the “largest and most valuable” in the lottery’s history, boasting two storeys, four bedrooms and a finished basement.

“It’s really exciting,” said Julie Punter, the home’s interior designer. “It’s the first year we actually get to give a finished basement to the winner, so it’s really special.”

With large windows and spacious rooms, Punter added that functionality and an “open-feel” were major factors in the Scandinavian-themed design.

Once the winner is drawn, the dream home will be relocated to the community of Carrington.

Money raised through the lotteries goes toward the Stampede’s two partners: Kinsmen Club of Calgary and Rotary Club of Calgary South. From there, it’s doled out to local charities and community projects.

“What the lotteries are really about is investing in the community,” said Lynn Grant, chair of the Stampede Lotteries committee. “Everybody’s got to work together to make it happen.”

The Rotary Club of Calgary South is celebrating its 40th year with the Stampede Lotteries, and last year used the funds raised to support 27 different charities.

“It’s really important, because even when the economy is doing well there’s such a demand and such a need for these community programs,” said Craig Stokke, chair of the Rotary Dream Home. “And after four or five years of recession, the demand goes way up. So it’s just really good that we’re able to support so many people through this.”

The Kinsmen Wheels Packages are also up for grabs, featuring GMC trucks, a Montana fifth wheel, a Regal Bowrider boat, a trailer and a Polaris Slingshot roadster (a vehicle reminiscent of the Batmobile).