Alberta Party leader calls for halt to transportation and bell time changes at CBE

The leader of the Alberta Party is calling for a full-stop to bell time and transportation changes at the Calgary Board of Education until next year while Alberta Education conducts an operational review of the board.

Greg Clark, leader of the Alberta Party said the changes have caused a great deal of stress to students and parents.

“The changes to bell times and transportation are the reason for the operational review, so it’s only logical that they’re delayed pending the outcome of the review,” he said.

According to Clark, disconnecting feeder school start times and eliminating school bus transportation for some younger students has forced parents to make difficult choices.

He said he’s heard from parents across Calgary who aren’t sure what they’ll do next year.

“They’re scrambling to find before and after-school care. Some are reconsidering whether they can continue to work, and others are worried about the safety of their children forced to take multiple buses and CTrain rides to school,” said Clark, adding that some are reconsidering public education all together.

Clark reiterated these sentiments in a letter penned to education minister David Eggen and sent out Wednesday.

“Like you, I am a strong supporter of Alberta’s public education system so it troubles me when policy changes in a public school board drive children to other options,” he wrote.

At Tuesday’s CBE board of trustees meeting, trustee Julie Hrdlicka shared a similar thought when she put forward a motion—which ultimately did not pass— to return yellow school bus service to five affected alternative schools next year that will have to use city transit to get to school.

She said at the CBE one-fifth of students who are attending alternative programs on the yellow bus are doing so because they don’t have their own community schools or because their community schools are full.

Hrdlicka said in talking to families over the last couple of weeks she’s heard that if their kids can’t access the appropriate transportation to get to school—without making two or three transfers— they will make other choices.

“I believe we’ll see a migration from our alternative programs. Where does this leave our system and what we value in our programs? How will the affect schools when only those who can afford it or have flexible enough hours to make it work can attend,” she said.

Clark said the system in place worked this year and that if there is enough concern on Alberta Education’s end to cause them to conduct an operational review, delaying changed for next school year is the “right thing to do."