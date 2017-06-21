Arrest made after three men hit with heavy objects in downtown Calgary

CALGARY — Police say an arrest has been made in three unprovoked attacks in downtown Calgary in which men were hit in the head with a heavy object.

One man was struck in the back of the head with an unknown object on Saturday night and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Early Monday, another man was using a pay phone at a Safeway store when he was struck in the back of the head with a piece of concrete.

He, too, sustained life-threatening injuries, but was later upgraded to stable.

A third man was also listed in stable condition after patrol officers found him unconscious at about 4 a.m. Tuesday — he is also believed to have been hit in the back of the head with a hard object.

Police have not released the name of the person arrested.