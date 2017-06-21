Calgary celebrates National Aboriginal Day...for the last time

This year was the last time Canada will celebrate National Aboriginal Day.

Instead, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday, it will now be known as National Indigenous Peoples Day – a celebration of First Nations, Métis and Inuit culture.

“I’ve written a song called ‘Métis Pride’ and I can’t wait to perform it today, it tells a lot of the story I have to tell, about being Métis,” said Métis artist Dorothy Walker at the National Music Centre on Wednesday.

Walker’s songs are about discovering her own culture and what it means to be Métis.

Both of her parents were put in residential schools and not allowed to speak the Métis language – Mitchif – so it, let alone other aspects of the culture, was never passed on to Walker.

“It all came to light as I got older and started looking into my heritage,” the artist said.

“People now are starting to accept the aboriginal culture, the Métis culture, so I think the doors have opened up to healing and reconciliation – but we still have some ways to go. There is still prejudice,” she concedes.

She said the date formerly known as National Aboriginal Day is a time to share and acknowledge the Indigenous cultures in Canada.