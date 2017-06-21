Calgary's Green Line final planning report goes to transit committee

The Green Line is pulling to the end-of-line for its planning stage.



On Wednesday, the transportation and transit committee heard the long-awaited report on the final vision of the entire LRT line, which when completed will be the largest infrastructure project the city's ever tracked.

The report outlines the vision of the total Green Line, the 46 kilometres and 28 stations Calgarians have been dreaming of stretching all the way from north to south to connect the city. It's the most complete view of a massive project that's expected to kick off in 2020 where construction of the first stage will take a 20 kilometre bite out of the project.

"I think we've done an absolutely fabulous job," said Coun. Shane Keating, who has been an avid Green Line advocate, and has promised to wear all green when the line is ultimately approved. "By the fall we'll go from zero dollars to $4.65 billion investment; that's just phenomenal in my view."



Although the city's held more than 100 meetings to engage the public, with more than 10,000 pieces of public feedback the vision isn't a home run for everyone.

During the meeting, several residents from Crescent Heights voiced opposition to combining the ninth avenue station with the 16 avenue station.

Another concern, this time from the city's core, was brought up about some of the historic buildings around where the LRT is set to tunnel, and there were concerns about damage to the properties if the train goes underground near them.

"Heritage buildings are damaged all the time by adjacent developments," said Coun. Evan Woolley.

Fabiola MacIntyre, manager of the Green Line team, said when the city goes into detailed design of the Green Line they will go through assessments of buildings around the Green Line tunnelling plans.

Jeff Binks, president with LRT on the Green Foundation put his group's stamp of approval on the overall vision, with a few special requests of the Green Line team as they move the train one step closer to opening day.

"With all the reports before you today there is only one area where the foundation felt we would like to see more information," said Binks. "That's surrounding the future of the 96 Avenue station."

He said Aurora park represents a major transit oriented development opportunity, but there's not yet much information on how it will be integrated with the station and make it a destination. Binks also pointed out that it would be nice to know more about a future link to the Airport from that station.