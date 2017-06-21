Calgary police seize two guns in high-risk traffic stop

Four people are facing charged after firearms were discovered by Calgary police while conducting a high-risk vehicle stop.

According to police, around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report of four men at a convenience store in the city’s northeast who were seen to have rifles and were observed getting into a dark-coloured Honda Civic and leaving the area.

Late that day, around 12:30 p.m., members of the CPS Gang suppression team spotted a car matching the description and initiated a high-risk traffic stop in the 1700 block of Stoney Trail SE.

Upon searching the vehicle investigators found an SKS rifle loaded with 16 rounds of 7.62 x 39 ammunition in a guitar case and a loaded, sawed-off pistol grip rifle with a .22 round in the chamber in a backpack.

The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and subsequently charged.

Joseph Wol, 50, Achol Jal, 20, Tong Mawiir Tong, 21, and Achuil Chol, 30, are all facing multiple charges in relation.

