Drugs, cash, weapons seized in raid on three Calgary homes

Three people have been charged after police raided three Calgary homes and found drugs, cash and weapons.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) gang unit, in cooperation with the Calgary Police Service and RCMP, searched three homes on May 25, one in Sherwood, another in Rocky Ridge and an apartment on 17 Avenue.

The search yielded cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and unknown pills - all with an estimated street value of $224,000. More than $100,000 in cash was also found, along with an SKS semi-automatic rifle with the serial number removed, body armour and a conductive energy weapon.

ALERT said they will be doing ballistics testing on the weapon to see if it’s been used in the commission of any crimes.