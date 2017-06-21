Students charged after dirt bike stunt at Strathmore high school

A student’s attempt to ride a dirt bike through the halls of a Strathmore school have led to charges of dangerous driving.

Strathmore RCMP say just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to Holy Cross Collegiate High School after getting reports of a male suspect riding a dirt bike through the hallway.

According to police, the suspect went in through the high school and exited out Sacred Heart Elementary School.

Staff followed the bike as it narrowly avoided hitting students in the hall, police said. A truck was waiting in the parking lot for the bike.

Cst. Steve Smith of the Strathmore RCMP said a teacher followed the suspect to a nearby parking lot, and police were on scene within minutes.

"By all indications, it appears to have been a grad prank," said Smith.