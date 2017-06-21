Two Calgary men face drug and weapons charges
Police say they were investigating a possible dial-a-dope operation
Two Calgary men have been charged with weapons and drug trafficking offences in what police are calling a dial-a-dope operation.
Members of the strategic enforcement unit spent two months investigating the two suspects.
On June 15, they executed warrant at a home in the 300 block of Garry Crescent NE and seized a loaded 9mm handgun, and drugs including ecstasy, powdered cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana.
Cory Cromwell, 33, and Dylan Cox, 24, both of Calgary, were arrested at that address and now face a number of charges.
