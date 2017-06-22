Audit committee hears Calgary Police Service's budgetary constraints

The Calgary's Police Commission's chairperson said it’s important that a city committee understands the Calgary Police Service’s budget is so tight they’re down to “counting paperclips.”

CPC chair Brian Thiessen presented their annual report on Thursday to the city’s audit committee, and he said in reviewing the history of past CPS budgets he found that former Chief Rick Hanson forewarned of the Service's 2017s projected fiscal situation. He said that at the time there were some frank discussions at city council about a significant budgetary shortfall in 2017.

“Then the city came back and said no budget increases in 2017,” he said. “Effectively the rough number I’m getting from the service right now is that the lack of requests from the service in budgets over the last couple years have saved $45 million for the city— but they are now down to counting paper clips.”

Thiessen said when looking at the budget moving forward it’s very tight when the city’s saying they’re looking at another zero increase or decreases.

“The service accounts for roughly 37 per cent of the budget, so what the service has had to go through is the really painful process of what would this mean and there is no longer any kind of wiggle room in the budget,” he said. “Part of that discussion, which I think was foreshadowed today, is now there are really tough decisions to be made.”

Councillor Richard Pootmans asked Thiessen to update on what the CPS is doing with the commission’s seven-point plan in relation to work place equity and gender diversity.

Thiessen said the CPC and CPS both want to hire an independent person to have oversight, and they don’t want to lose focus on that even if budget constraints resulted in no hiring or a decrease of sworn officers, but he said it raises questions about impact.