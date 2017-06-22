Lawyers for breweries call Alberta's beer tax system unconstitutional

CALGARY — Lawyers for two breweries are in a Calgary court today arguing that the Alberta tax system on small breweries is unconstitutional.

Toronto-based Steam Whistle Brewing and Saskatoon-based Great Western Brewing Co. are together pressing the case that Alberta's system unfairly favours producers in the province.

They say that the system, which charges all small breweries $1.25 per litre sold but returns much of that to Alberta producers in the form of a grant, effectively provides an unconstitutional trade barrier.

The system replaced an earlier tax regime that gave western Canadian brewers a more direct tax advantage over those in the rest of Canada, which Steam Whistle had also challenged.

Great Western CEO Michael Micovcin said the changed tax system adds $7 per 24-case of beer that they have to pass on to consumers since they don't get the grant, which makes their product uncompetitive.