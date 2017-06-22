Calgary brothers go to extreme lengths to raise awareness about fentanyl addiction

Preparing for an ultra marathon is a feat in itself, but two brothers from Calgary say they’re feeling pretty good about their upcoming 30-hour sprint through the Rocky Mountains.

Levon and Eli Yon are two weeks away from the Sinister 7 Ultra, a gruelling race that starts with a traverse through Frank Slide’s debris field and may or may not involve mud holes.

“The one thing that’s freaking me out is the nighttime section,” admits older brother Levon.

“They will have a talk about wildlife and bear safety … it’s a bit freaky,” he said, adding they will be packing bear spray.

The brothers been preparing for the ultra marathon for months – you don’t just get up and run 161 kilometres for fun. But the siblings have a deeper motivation besides bragging rights, they’re trying to raise awareness about a prickly topic: addiction.

Their sister has struggled with a fentanyl addiction and earlier this year, the brothers made the decision to be public about what their family has been going through.

“Being open and vocal about (our family’s situation) on social media has been interesting,” said Eli. “I don’t think a lot of people are open to discussing these things. But there are people that have families that are dealing with this and it’s important to talk about it.”

They’ve been collecting donations for The Alex, which provides housing, health and food support to Calgary’s most vulnerable, but rallying support has been difficult, according to Levon – but he’s focusing on the positive.

“By us doing something crazy that people are saying ‘it’s nuts that you’re doing this,’ you can have that conversation and tack on that aspect of why we’re doing it,” he said.

Although their relationship with their sister has deteriorated, she’s the reason they’ll be pushing themselves to the physical and mental limit come July 8 and 9.