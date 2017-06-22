News / Calgary

Calgary Humane Society seeks help identifying owner of abandoned dog

The sick, elderly dog was abandoned outside the society's doors after staff had left for the day

Do you recognize this dog?

CALGARY HUMANE SOCIETY

Do you recognize this dog?

The Calgary Humane Society (CHS) is looking for someone who left a 'gravely ill'  elderly dog tied up outside its doors – in the rain – overnight.

Surveillance footage shows the male Shih Tzu-type dog was tethered to a post outside the CHS and abandoned at approximately 10 p.m. on June 15.

The animal, which was suffering from end stage renal failure and had a large open mass on its hind end, was discovered in the early hours of June 16. It was euthanized at the direction of a veternarian, according to the CHS.

CCTV footage shows the dog was abandoned around 10 p.m.

CALGARY HUMANE SOCIETY

CCTV footage shows the dog was abandoned around 10 p.m.

The offender could not be identified from the footage, but Brad Nichols, senior manager of animal cruetly investigations with CHS, is hoping the public can help.

“This was a truly cowardly act," Nichols said. "We hope public tips will point us in the right direction so we can hold the offender accountable."

Anyone with information about the dog or it's owners wherabouts is asked to contact the CHS online or by calling 403-205-4455.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...