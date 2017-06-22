Calgary mayor honoured with eagle feather

The 31st Chief David Crowchild Memorial Award and the Aboriginal Youth Achievement Award ceremony held special significance at city hall this year.

Evelyn Good Striker, chair of Calgary’s Aboriginal Urban Affairs Committee, presented Mayor Naheed Nenshi with an eagle feather at the ceremony, held outside the council chamber on Thursday.

Eagle feathers are revered by Indigenous nations in North America because the eagle is known as the king of the sky, she explained.

“To earn the gift of an eagle feather is a great honour, bestowed upon the receiver who is recognized by the community as a leader,” Good Striker said.

Tsuut’ina Chief David Crowchild, born in 1899, was known for trying to make life better for his people through collaboration. His son, Lee Crowchild, was elected as the nation’s chief last year.

Literacy specialist Elaine Cairns was this year’s recipient of his namesake memorial award, which honours an individual or group’s contributions to cross cultural experiences and understanding. The recipient doesn’t have to be Indigenous.

“I need to thank the hundreds of Indigenous people who helped me to learn about their communities and culture,” Cairns said.

She co-founded the Further Education Society of Alberta and develops curricula and facility training for Indigenous learning programs, often working in isolated communities.

“I believe all of us deserve a chance at learning, and to have an opportunity for our children to be successful,” Cairns said in her acceptance speech.

The Aboriginal Youth Achievement Award, given to someone between age 14-24 who demonstrates leadership and a commitment to educational goals, was awarded to Latasha Calf Robe – who is a descendant of Chief Crowchild – from the Blood Tribe in southern Alberta.

“We are writing a new story of what it means to be Indigenous,” said Calf Robe, who created the Niitsitapi (Blackfoot) Resiliency and Empowerment Discussion Group at Mount Royal University in 2016.

This year, she also presented a student address to Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada Carolyn Bennett.

“The people that we are deserves to be shown in a way that is proud, has a strong sense of identity and culture, and is a story of resilience,” Calf Robe said.

Nenshi congratulated the award winners and thanked them for their work.

“You really do represent the very best in us, the best of us as we move forward on this difficult but essential path of reconciliation that we’re all on together,” the mayor said, adding he is proud the municipal building now permanently flies the Treaty 7 flag.