'All Calgarians should feel safe': CPS says downtown is secure despite protests

Calgary police will be kept busy this weekend as three divisive protests are set to demonstrate in the city’s core.

On Friday evening, there will be a gathering downtown to mark Al Quds day where Palestinian and Israeli groups face off in front of city hall. Then on Saturday and Sunday there will be two more opposing rallies. On Saturday a rally for peace and unity will be held. On sunday, the Patriotic Unity Mega Festival 2017 will be put on by the Worldwide Coalition Against Islam.

On Thursday, after concern from the city's Muslim community, Superintendent Cliff O'Brien, CPS criminal operations and technical support division, addressed the protests to help Calgarians feel safe.

Although there was concern online, and local Muslim advocate Saima Jamal urged the community not to go downtown on Sunday, police are not concerned these demonstrations will result in violence.

"While there is always risk with protest that people will attend who have different agendas than the organizers, at this point we have no intelligence, no information that suggests there will be any violence or any criminal activities at these events," said O'Brien.

Calgary police have been working closely with the organizers of all the events. All have been cooperating with them and showing a desire to keep the protest legal and peaceful.

O'Brien said the organizers have held several protests in Calgary without incident, and police have no reason to believe this weekend will be any different.

But Jamal said she’s been watching these groups for years, and has never seen more interest in their movement until this year, which prompted her to react with an online warning.

“What we were afraid of is if there’s lets say a single Muslim lady with a hijab, or even a Muslim man…walking downtown, not aware all these racist yahoos are coming to town,” Jamal said. “There might not be any instance of violence, but that one racist remark leaves that person scarred for the rest of their life.”

Jamal alleged there were examples of hate speech and inciting violence against Muslims on social media.