Former Calgary Board of Education employee announces candidacy for trusteeship

A former Calgary Board of Education employee has announced her candidacy for trusteeship in wards 12 and 14.

Sara Peden is a psychologist who worked at the CBE providing consultation around learning issues, and also worked for many years in program development at the system level.

In total she worked for the board for nearly 20 years, leaving in 2016.

“My particular background is heavy in learning disabilities and giftedness, but I know a fair bit about lots of different aspects of kids’ needs,” she said.

Peden said she’s been driven to run in this election because she feels she brings a unique skill set of understanding the language of education and what parents are really asking.

“It’s almost like I can speak both languages,” she said.

Peden said issues of primary focus for her making current CBE three-year plan strategies “more strategic.”

“One I’m deeply interested in is the literacy strategy. I’m particularly passionate about making sure all our kids can read,” she said. “They also need that to be able to do math—and parents are noticing kids are struggling.”

Peden said she’d like to see a balance between discovery math and written math.

Amber Stewart is the outgoing trustee in wards 12 and 14. She is not seeking re-election.

Peden will be up against Mike Bradshaw of the Students Count slate. She said she feels running as an independent will give her an advantage.

"I think people really want thoughtfulness and independence to reflect what is really the issues in specific community. Everybody's voice needs to be heard, not just a particular subset of parents, and I think I can help people to understand I want to listen to a wide range of voices and reflect their interests," she said.