Men hit over back of head: Man charged in one of 3 attacks in downtown Calgary

CALGARY — Police have charged a man with aggravated assault in the first of three attacks in downtown Calgary in which men were hit in the back of the head with heavy objects.

A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after the initial attack on Saturday, but was upgraded to stable a few days later.

A second man was also seriously hurt when he was hit with a piece of concrete early Monday while he was using a pay phone outside a Safeway store.

A third man was taken to hospital when patrol officers found him unconscious at about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Jason McKenzie, 29, was charged Thursday.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects.

Investigators had asked the public to help them identify a man caught on a security camera at the site of one of the attacks.