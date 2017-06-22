More data from Cowboys Casino hack released

Hackers have released more data from the Cowboys Casino hack of last year, this time with more sensitive information.

The second data dump appeared on a torrent site and on the website pastebin.com on Thursday.

“Cowboys Casino has still not taken the matter of their customers/employees security seriously, so we are releasing our 2nd data dump to the public,” reads the message.

It claims the data dump includes company emails, employee letters and payroll, background checks and discipline reports. It also has information on customers who have self-excluded from the casino, including their photos and personal information.

Metro did not download the full data dump to verify if all these documents were included, but some samples were provided.

Cowboys Casino declined to comment on this second data dump.

Jeremy Wittman, detective with Calgary police’s cyber forensic unit, said the file is still being actively investigated.

He said in many cases such as this, the hackers tend to be international, and often from Eastern Europe. However, in this case they believe the actors are within the country.

“We’re working with other Canadian agencies in regards to this matter,” he said.

The hackers in this case have not publicly asked for money to stop the leaks. They're instead asking for Cowboys Casino to close its security holes – something the casino says it’s already done.

Wittman said even in cases of whitehat hacking, there are charges the CPS can apply.