Two new Calgary Board of Education trustee candidates join Students Count slate

The four-woman Students Count slate running for Calgary Board of Education trusteeship grew in number and diversity on Thursday with the announcement of two male candidates to their team.

Mike Bradshaw and Sadiq Valliana threw their hats into the race on Thursday. Bradshaw will be running in wards 12 and 14 while Valliana is running in wards 11 and 13.

They join Althea Adams (Wards 3/4), Bianca Smetacek (Wards 5/10), Lisa Davis (Wards 6/7) and Sabrina Bartlett (Wards 8/9) who announced their candidacy on May 25 and that they’d focus on five key issues: dollars in the classroom, improving math skills, returning report cards to percentages, getting big money out of trustee campaigns and ensuring student mental wellness.

“It really speaks to how our message has been resonating that we have this kind of growth in our team,” said Davis.

Bradshaw said his son attends a CBE school and he’s running because he believes his son and the “other 121,000 kids attending the CBE schools deserve the best education.”

Further, Bradshaw said he’s no longer willing to sit idly by and watch year-after-year as the quality of education in Calgary is diminished by a lack of focus on priorities and a board of trustees that’s “unwilling to take meaningful actions to address it.”

Valliana said he’s a born and raised Calgarian and a product of the CBE. He said he’s also had the opportunity to travel for school to Austria, Russia and Hong Kong.

“I’ve seen what’s happening at the international level. We want our students here to have as many opportunities as we see in other countries, but we need a bigger vision for education in order to accomplish it,” he said.

Valliana said the current board “lurches from crisis to crisis” without a plan to deal with issues.

“Earlier this week the CBE finally passed a motion simply acknowledging a problem in mathematics, but they had to be dragged kicking and screaming to the table to do it,” he said. “It’s not a coincidence it’s in an election year that all of a sudden they're willing to admit there's a problem.”

As for his choice to join the Students Count slate, Bradshaw said it’s because this is the group with their “heart in the right place” and a desire to make the CBE the best it can be.

Bradshaw and Valliana both said one of the first things the slate would focus on in office is fixing current transportation woes within the CBE.

“Something as simple as getting our kids to school has become a massive headache for parents. We’re spending so much time and energy on it that we’re taking away the focus on kids' success,” said Bradshaw.

Valliana said the CBE’s inability to put forward a transportation plan that works is a management failure.

“Last minute band-aid solutions aren’t the answer. It requires thorough thought, planning, and review and we’re willing to admit that needs to happen” he said.

Both men agreed there is no quick fix, but said they believe meaningful conversations need to take place with parents and the government before sweeping changes are implemented.

Earlier this week the students count slate called for the Alberta Government to pause the current CBE transportation plan for a year in order to address issues.

They said the current board didn’t do enough to achieve this over the last number of years, which is why they believe the CBE is in their current situation.

Bradshaw said he’s also focused on eliminating “big money” in school board campaigns.

In 2015 Bradshaw said he helped on current CBE trustee Julie Hrdlicka’s election campaign, which received $27,178 in funding from unions and only $500 from private donors.

“I saw how much money unions were willing and able to invest in a candidate and what that investment was able to get them. As a campaign we wanted for nothing,” he said. “In such a close race it’s difficult to say the unions didn’t buy her victory.”

Many members of the Students Count slate also have ties to the conservative government in the province, but Bradshaw said he’s passionate about politics and has been an NDP riding president; a Wildrose riding president and most recently joined the Liberal Party.