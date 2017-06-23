Albertans asked for input on whether or not to ditch daylight time

CALGARY — Members of the Alberta legislature are turning to the public for input on whether the province should ditch daylight time.

It was proposed by an Edmonton MLA and if passed would require the year-round observance of Alberta Standard Time.

The chair of the Standing Committee on Alberta’s Economic Future, Graham Sucha, says they’ve heard from people on both sides of the spectrum and so far they are considering a number of solutions, including a referendum.

Sucha says they have to look at it to see how it impacts Alberta’s economy and how it impacts day-to-day lives.

The deadline to provide the government with written submissions and opinions is July 28.