Arson now suspected in McDougall Church fire: RCMP

Originally though to be accidentally set, Cochrane RCMP are now investigating the McDougall Church fire as an arson.

The initial investigation of the May 22 blaze showed that the fire was likely accidental, according to the Cochrane RCMP. Upon further investigation, and new information from the MD of Bighorn fire investigator, they now believe it was deliberately set.

"The McDougall Church was a significant historical Heritage site and its loss has saddened both local and non-locals alike. Multiple investigators will focus on conducting an exhaustive investigation in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible,” said Insp. Lauren Weare of the Cochrane RCMP, in a prepared release.

The church dates back to 1875 when missionaries first settled the area and had become a popular place for weddings.