Calgary bringing in coyote consulting group

Humans may have to show coyotes who’s boss in urban areas, and the City of Calgary is bringing in an Ontario-based consultant to provide advice on where and when to do that.



Chris Manderson, urban conservation lead with the city’s parks department, said representatives form Coyote Watch Canada will be meeting with the city next week to discuss the Calgary’s current strategy and provide advice.



“We’re really looking for advice on what to do here,” said Manderson, who added that Coyote Watch works on fostering coexistence.

Lesley Samson, executive director of Coyote Watch Canada, said her organization is backed by scientists and uses evidence-based methods to deal with coyotes, focusing on the animals’ behaviour.

“You have to get to the root of what is causing conflict or an increase in encounters,” she said. “We investigate, we gather evidence, we put facts together and we provide reports depending on the agency we’re working with.”

She said since forming in 2008, the organization has worked with a number of cities including London, Toronto and Niagara Falls.

Samson said she formed the group in 2008 after having studied coyotes as part of her thesis work at university. She saw there were few solutions being put forward besides killing the creatures, and she knew that in the long term that just brings in more of the creatures.

“Coyotes – they’re pretty resilient and adaptable to living in the city scape, especially when there’s wildlife corridors that allow for robust movement,” she said.

Although she said there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach in a given area, their approach involves looking at how coyotes are behaving and then going to a toolbox of solutions.

One option is hazing, which involves reconditioning the animal to be fearful of humans.

Ultimately, she said a wildlife officer alone can’t change the behaviour of the animals.