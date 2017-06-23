Pawsible weekend activity: Kensington Cat Cafe grand opening

If you've been purring in anticipation and feline the excitement, it's no longer a stretch: Calgary's very first cat cafe is opening its doors this weekend.

On June 24 you can officially grab a snack and a kitty to pet all day long.

The grand opening of the Regal Cat Café will be serving up prizes, menu tastings and visits with the establishments furry felines from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“This is giving Calgarians a unique and interactive experience for people and families who might not be able to own a pet," read a statement by owner Tia Wieler.

"It has actually been proven that interactions with animals are good for humans. It can reduce blood pressure and helps improve mental health. We are extremely excited to give Calgary its first cat café. Where else outside of your home can you mix cats and coffee in a social setting?”

The kitties aren't just for show. Partnering with the MEOW Foundation, the 10 to 12 cats who call the café home are all available for adoption. Cats live in their own separate room called the Kitty Kingdom where visitors can interact with them for a small fee that goes toward caring for the cats.