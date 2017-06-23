Police looking for alleged teen-luring driver after Calgary incident

Calgary police are looking for a man after it’s alleged he may have attempted to lure a teen girl into his car in the community of Braeside on Friday.

The man, who is described as a black and in his 30s or 40s, reportedly rolled down the passenger-side window of an older-model, dark-coloured, four-door sedan with tinted windows.

She told police that he told her to get in, and when the teen refused, continued to yell at her demanding she not ignore him and that he wanted to talk to her.