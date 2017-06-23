Police looking for alleged teen-luring driver after Calgary incident
According to a police report the black man in his 30s or 40s was yelling at a girl asking her to get into his vehicle
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary police are looking for a man after it’s alleged he may have attempted to lure a teen girl into his car in the community of Braeside on Friday.
The man, who is described as a black and in his 30s or 40s, reportedly rolled down the passenger-side window of an older-model, dark-coloured, four-door sedan with tinted windows.
She told police that he told her to get in, and when the teen refused, continued to yell at her demanding she not ignore him and that he wanted to talk to her.
Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or visiting www.calgarycrimestoppers.org and using the case number 17260693/5335.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary