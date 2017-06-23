Video: Former Calgary Zoo gorilla caught breakdancing... again
Zola has the zest for the limelight, as a second video of the breakdancing gorilla goes viral
The famous breakdancing gorilla is at it again.
Once a Calgary Zoo resident in 2011 when one of his videos went viral, Zola's 15 minutes of fame aren't up.
Now living in the Dallas Zoo, Zola is still up to his old tricks. In a video posted this week, the grown-up gorilla was enjoying a splash in his very own kiddie pool when he decided to bust a move.
Check it out:
