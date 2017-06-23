Older men likeliest to embrace driverless car technology: U of C study

Older men, possibly looking for a break from the daily commute, would be the likeliest early adopters of fully autonomous vehicles, according to a first-in-Canada study from the University of Calgary.

The stated-preference survey of 485 men and women, aged 18 and over in Edmonton and Calgary, examined the willingness of drivers to embrace the automated driving experience.

Overall, the study showed that men 50+ would be the most likely to get in the passenger seat and allow the driverless tech to take over their trip.

“For me, the results of both age and gender were surprising and interesting,” said Mahsa Ghaffari, graduate student at the U of C Schulich School of Engineering and lead author of the study.

The study measured a variety of scenarios and also found that those drivers who were on the confident and aggressive side tended to be less likely to give up control to a computer.

Other interesting findings include:

81 per cent of respondents said they were willing to let the computer choose the route

Automated tips were more acceptable for trips to work over going shopping or participating in recreation activities, the study showed - but were more willing to hand over the wheel for trips outside the city, so they could use their time more effectively.

Only six to eight percent of people would completely entrust the driverless vehicle in all situations.

The general feeling is that people are interested, but somewhat reluctant to embrace a fully-automated driving life, the study said.