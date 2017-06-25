Calgary man honoured for conservation work by Canadian Wildlife Foundation

A Calgary man has been recognized for his decades long conservation work.

On Saturday night, Brian Keating was awarded the Stan Hodgkiss Outdoorsperson of the Year Award by the Canadian Wildlife Foundation for his 40 years of leading wildlife tours and sharing his love for the wild on TV and radio.

You might recognize Keating as a weekly contributor every Monday on the CBC’s homestretch or from his goingwild.org website.

“I’m quite thrilled and humbled by the whole thing,” he said.

Keating has been involved in conservation work since he took part in his first Earth Day when he was 12 years old, and his career eventually led him to work as the conservation outreach coordinator for the Calgary Zoo for 30 years.

He said he’s now most focused on public education, with his weekly contributions on the CBC, more than 50 speaking engagements annually and most recently teaching at the University of Calgary.

Over the last few decades Keating has raised several million dollars for conservation efforts.

“The way I raised that money was through my speaking fees and my travel program taking people all over the world on nature trips,” he said.