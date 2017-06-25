Calgary police investigate early Sunday morning stabbing
The incident happened around 8 Street and 7 Ave SW after midnight
Police are investigating after a stabbing sent a woman to hospital around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Details are limited but Acting Insp. Bruce Brown says there was a group of people fighting in the area of 8 St. and 7 Ave. S.W before the stabbing occurred.
“A female was stabbed and suffered minor injuries,” he said.
Police are still investigating the incident and no one is in custody.
